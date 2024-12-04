CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells $325,010.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after buying an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

