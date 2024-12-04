Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $397.61 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

