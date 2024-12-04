Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CKPT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 117,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

