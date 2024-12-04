Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
