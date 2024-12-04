Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 7,125 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of HWM opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

