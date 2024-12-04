Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 513.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 873.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 235.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 113.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.8 %

ODFL opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.