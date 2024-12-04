Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 76,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

DFS opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $93.83 and a 52-week high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

