Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,411,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 10.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Banco Santander by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 372,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 467.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 235,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 193,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.