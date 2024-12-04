Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Get Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.