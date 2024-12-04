Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.22 and last traded at $123.23, with a volume of 267738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.45.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after acquiring an additional 656,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chord Energy by 956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

