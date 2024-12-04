CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

CI Financial Company Profile

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$31.41.

(Get Free Report

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.