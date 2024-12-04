Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,510 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

