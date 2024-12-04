Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,606,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,244,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

