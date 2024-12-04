Compass (NYSE:COMP) Enters Strategic Partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, @properties, and Ansley Real Estate

In a bid to expand its domestic and international growth opportunities, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) has recently announced a strategic partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, @properties, and Ansley Real Estate. Christie’s International Real Estate possesses a robust global network with more than 100 independently owned affiliates spread across nearly 50 countries and territories. Likewise, @properties, the 8th largest residential brokerage in the U.S. by sales volume, operates in various regions including Greater Chicago, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Metro Atlanta (through the Ansley Real Estate Brand).

The collaboration aims to empower independent brokerages affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate, leveraging the shared values of providing exceptional client service and supporting entrepreneurial agents. Robert Reffkin, Compass Founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the joint commitment to enhancing the real estate industry through cutting-edge technology and marketing strategies.

Thad Wong and Mike Golden, Co-CEOs of @properties, also spoke positively about the merger, emphasizing the complementary nature of the union and the mutual respect for each brand’s unique identity. The partnership will not only focus on strengthening the real estate services but will also incorporate best-in-class title and mortgage businesses, aligning with Compass’s strategic vision of expanding high-margin service offerings.

As part of the arrangement, a conference call is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET, to discuss the transaction specifics. Additional information and materials detailing the agreement will be available on Compass’s Investor Relations website.

Compass, founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, is recognized as the largest residential real estate brokerage in the U.S. by sales volume. The company’s comprehensive platform is designed to empower residential real estate agents with essential tools for customer relationship management, marketing, and brokerage services, tailored specifically for the real estate industry.

The transaction between Compass, Christie’s International Real Estate, @properties, and Ansley Real Estate is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be finalized in 2025. Investors seeking further information on the partnership are encouraged to refer to Compass’s investor presentation and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC in connection with the press release.

Please note that this article contains forward-looking statements, and readers are advised to refer to the full Safe Harbor Statement included in the original document for a comprehensive understanding of the risks and uncertainties associated with the transaction.

