Concordium Reaches One Day Volume of $629,365.78 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and $629,365.78 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,668,797,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,010,607,914 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

