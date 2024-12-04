Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 17,330,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,159. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $59,170.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,896.40. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $6,809,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,253,373.52. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,005,379 shares of company stock valued at $114,176,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Confluent by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Confluent by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 251,507 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Confluent by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

