Contrasting Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and Carmell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.63) -2.67 Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and Carmell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carmell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Modular Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Carmell.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -246.01% -191.95% Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Carmell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.