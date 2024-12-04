Contrasting NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A -8,973.12% -206.20% New Age Metals N/A -5.47% -5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NioCorp Developments and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.51%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than New Age Metals.

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and New Age Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.85) -1.64 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats New Age Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.