Contrasting OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Fulton Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $37.20 million 1.36 $6.28 million $1.32 3.81 Fulton Financial $1.13 billion 3.44 $284.28 million $1.58 13.48

Profitability

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OptimumBank and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31% Fulton Financial 16.37% 11.33% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

OptimumBank presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.45%. Given OptimumBank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

