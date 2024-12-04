Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Corbion Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Corbion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.