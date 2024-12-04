Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for Calian Group Earnings

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Get Calian Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.29.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE CGY opened at C$50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.24. The stock has a market cap of C$598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.75.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.