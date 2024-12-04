CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Safety Shot by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Shot in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Shot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOT opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Safety Shot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

