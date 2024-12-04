CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,576 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMBS stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.