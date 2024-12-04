CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $92,944,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $91,364,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,067,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $42,957,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.