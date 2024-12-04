CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. The trade was a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. This represents a 64.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

