Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.60. Critical Metals shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 26,492 shares.
Critical Metals Stock Up 7.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
