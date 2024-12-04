CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 36,186 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.48.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.