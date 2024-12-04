Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.2 %

CFR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

