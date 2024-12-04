D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 16,173,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 6,067,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

The company has a market cap of $672.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 839,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

