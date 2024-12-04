Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 325480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAKT shares. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.98 million, a PE ratio of 241.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. The trade was a 86.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 420,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,284,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 489,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 187,486 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 485,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

