Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 526.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.07. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.