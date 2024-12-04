Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 30954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.01.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 311.72, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 39.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

