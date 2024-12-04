Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Datatec Stock Performance
Shares of DTTLY stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Datatec has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.
Datatec Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datatec
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.