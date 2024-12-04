Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of DTTLY stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Datatec has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

