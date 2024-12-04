Desjardins Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$150.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.55.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$148.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$152.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$143.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

