Dialight (LON:DIA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.94 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95.72 ($1.22), with a volume of 52000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.72 ($1.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.95 million, a PE ratio of -324.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.21.

In related news, insider Stephen Blair bought 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,833.28 ($18,847.88). Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

