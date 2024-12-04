Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 860,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

