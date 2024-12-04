Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 48951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 368.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 249,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.