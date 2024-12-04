discoverIE Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 730.84 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 561 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816 ($10.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 642.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.68. The company has a market capitalization of £701.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4,575.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.04) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital raised discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at discoverIE Group

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($62,837.66). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 4,126 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($30,584.26). 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

