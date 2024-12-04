Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Docebo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 59,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,392. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Docebo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Docebo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 109,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

