DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,763 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $86.75.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.