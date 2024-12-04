DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,763 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

