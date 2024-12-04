Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading 6.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 59,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 184,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Featured Articles

