Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.310-5.510 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

