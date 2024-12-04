Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

