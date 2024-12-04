Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 153,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,060. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 127.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

