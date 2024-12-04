Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ETW opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

