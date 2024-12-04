eCash (XEC) Tops One Day Volume of $148.98 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $148.98 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,963.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.85 or 0.00588610 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00082714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,793,404,672,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,793,357,797,584 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.