Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,440 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 827,134 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

