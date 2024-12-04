Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,496 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,851.50. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

