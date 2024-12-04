Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.44 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 876.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 290,254 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,371,893.29. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

