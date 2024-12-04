Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 76,645 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,645 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,812,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 145.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 135.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

JXN opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.15%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

